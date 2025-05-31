Cheer coaches accused of putting a team member in hospital after grueling workout - and its not the first time its happened at the school

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a North Texas high school cheerleader is suing three of the school's former coaches after their extreme workouts allegedly landed the girl in hospital.

According to the lawsuit, while employed by Rockwall Heath High School, the defendants would force the students to do strenuous exercises — like 50 burpees with pushups in five minutes — as a form of punishment.

Michael Sawicki, the attorney representing the cheerleader, told NBC DFW that his client was already feeling ill and even had a doctor's note saying she was sick, but social pressures compelled her to try to push through the workout.

A week later she was in the hospital suffering from rhabdomyolysis, according to the lawsuit.

Rhabdomyolysis is a condition in which the skeletal muscle tissue breaks down and releases its contents into the bloodstream, and it can be caused by overuse of the muscles. When the skeletal muscle material enters the bloodstream, it can potentially lead to kidney failure.

open image in gallery Rockwall Heath High School in Heath, Texas. The family of a cheerleader at the school is suing three cheer coaches after the teen was hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis. The lawsuit claims the coaches extreme workouts-as-punishments caused the teen's condition ( Google Maps )

“There was pressure by the teachers that if you don’t perform you don’t get to go, you don’t get to participate in activities. You don’t get to be on the squad, and for young kids that really want to be on a team, that’s a powerful motivation to work through the pain,” Sawicki said. “And that’s exactly what happened to the boys in the football case.”

It's not the first time the school has been linked to a case of rhabdomyolysis among its student athletes, either.

In 2023, several football players from the high school were hospitalized and reportedly diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis after being forced to do similarly grueling exercises, Sawicki, who represented a handful of players in lawsuits, said.

“This is Rockwall Heath High School. The exact same high school where the 20+ boys that we know of were hospitalized or required treatment after a football workout,” Sawicki said. “If I had gotten this call about another school in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, yeah maybe I could understand. This is the same exact school.”

One of the findings in that case was the need for better education for the teachers about the potential risks associated with extreme physical activity. Sawicki said that "in the football investigation, there were discussions about how [rhabdomyolysis] training needed to be a part of it."

According to the cheerleader's lawsuit, a one of the coaches allegedly admitted that she had "no rhabdomyolysis training," and said that in hindsight "I would not assign [burpees] again."

open image in gallery Athletes on the gymnastics team would be forced to do strenuous exercises as a form of punishment, a suit claims. ( PA Wire )

All three of the coaches named in the lawsuit have resigned their positions on the cheer team. A Rockwall Independent School District investigation found that the "three teachers' actions violated at least five different district policies," according to the report.

The investigation determined that the cheer coaches "did not follow the doctor's orders" in its handling of the sick cheerleader, and noted that "there is a lack of knowledge and training by the coaches regarding rhabdomyolysis."

Initially the girl's parents just wanted the school to pay for her medical bills, but the Sawicki claims the school "dragged out" the appeals process for months and then determined that "by law, please know that the district is unable to provide compensation because such compensation would be a prohibited gift of public funds."

After that, the parents decided to sue.

The Independent has requested comment from Rockwall ISD.