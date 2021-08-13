Chelsea Clinton signs 11-book deal for feminist children’s series

Chelsea Clinton is about to have a much longer list of credits.

The daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has written a number of books in the past, and is set to publish or collaborate on a series of 10 new chapter books and a picture book next year.

The books will be the latest in herShe Persisted series, launched in 2017, telling the stories of inspirational women in US history and contemporary life.

The latest round of books, published by Penguin Random House’s Philomel Books, will include She Persisted in Science: Brilliant Women Who Made a Difference, and will feature passages about pioneering nurse Florence Nightingale, primatologist Jane Goodall, and climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Other volumes, co-authored by Kelly Starling and Tae Keller, will focus on luminaries including Coretta Scott King, Maya Lin, Malala Yousafzai, and Temple Grandin.

“It’s always the right time to share inspirational stories about women who have persisted in science, and it feels particularly important now to shine a light on women scientists and their contributions to our shared public health, the fight against climate change, and so much more," Ms Clinton said in a statement on Friday.

The series takes its name from a famous exchange in 2017, when then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell used an obscure rule to halt a speech by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren criticising the Trump administration’s nomination of Jeff Sessions for Attorney General.

“Sen. Warren was giving a lengthy speech,” Mr McConnell said. “She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

“Nevertheless, she persisted” became something of a feminist meme, adorning shirts, mugs, as well as other book titles, including Patima Rao Gluckman’s 2018 work, Nevertheless, She Persisted: True Stories of Women Leaders in Tech.

Ms Clinton isn’t the only child of a political dynasty to have a career in media and publishing.

Donald Trump Jr has written multiple books, while Abby Huntsman and Meghan McCain, the daughters of former Utah governor John Huntsman and the late senator John McCain, are hosts on the talkshow The View.

Meena Harris, vice-president Kamala Harris’s niece, has also published a number of children’s books.