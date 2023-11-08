Texas residents shelter in place after chemical plant explosion

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A chemical plant is on fire in Shepherd, Texas, sparking a large shelter-in-place order for the surrounding areas.

Smoke and flames engulfed the chemical plant on FM 1127 on Wednesday morning, San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management announced. The immediate cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

One individual was sent to the hospital this morning after suffering from “minor burns”; this person is in stable condition, an emergency management office official said. The explosion occurred at 8.17am at Sound Resource Solutions. Flammable chemicals, like “diesel, maybe some turpentine,” were involved, an official said at a press conference.

The Precinct 2 Constable of San Jacinto County said the explosion erupted at a petroleum processing plant.

“At this time, the effects of the chemical in the air are unknown,” Polk County Emergency Management Office told NBC News.

Clips posted on social media show ominous gray clouds of fumes barreling through the air.

“At this time a private school located on FM 1127 has been safely evacuated,” San Jacinto County Emergency Management Office wrote, urging other residents within a five-mile radius to shelter in place. Livingston Police Department also advised residents to shelter in place and to turn off their air conditioning units.

Highway 59 is also closed due to the plant explosion. As of 10.30am local time, the shelter-in- place advisory had been reduced to residents within a one-mile radius, the office said.