Chicago Bears deny claims of FBI raid after coordinator’s sudden resignation

The Chicago Bears have denied claims that the team’s practice facility Halas Hall was raided by the FBI.

It comes after defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned on Wednesday. Mr Williams said he was stepping back to “take care of my health and family” but rumours circulated on social media suggesting the home of Mr Williams and Halas Hall were raided by the FBI.

“The rumors on social media are offensive and one hundred percent untrue,” said Andrew M. Stroth, Mr Williams’ attorney, NBC reported. “Coach Williams resigned (Wednesday) because of personal health challenges and personal family issues. There was no raid on Halas Hall, and no raid on his home.”

Brandon Faber, vice president of communications for the Bears, confirmed to NBC that there was no raid.

The Chicago Bears and the FBI were contacted for comment.

Despite the denial, speculation has continued on social media.

Chicago Tribune Bears reporter Brad Biggs tweeted on Wednesday: “Lot of speculation about the status of #Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams. I can tell you for the last 3 days we’ve been operating under the belief that his absence has not been related to health or a family matter.”

Mr Williams stepped away from the team last week, citing personal issues, with head coach Matt Eberflus taking over defensive play-calling duties.

“I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history,” a statement from Mr Williams read.

The statement continued: “The McCaskey family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank President Kevin Warren, the coaches, and players of which I value the relationships and camaraderie.

“I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again.”

Mr Williams became defensive coordinator of the Bears last season, after working as an assistant with the Colts, Lions, Vikings, and Bucs.