One dead and 15 injured after car driving wrong way crashes into Chicago bus
Car was driving south in northbound lanes when it struck bus
One person was killed and at least 15 others injured when a car driving the wrong way collided with a bus in Chicago.
The accident took place just before 6am on Sunday in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
A Dodge Journey was driving south in the northbound lanes when it struck a number 6 bus, causing the car to catch fire, officials said.
The male driver of the car and two female passengers were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where one of the women was pronounced dead.
The bus driver and 12 passengers were also hospitalised. Their injuries and conditions were not disclosed.
None of the victims have been identified and an investigation is ongoing.
