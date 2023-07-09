One dead and 15 injured after car driving wrong way crashes into Chicago bus

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One person was killed and at least 15 others injured when a car driving the wrong way collided with a bus in Chicago.

The accident took place just before 6am on Sunday in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

A Dodge Journey was driving south in the northbound lanes when it struck a number 6 bus, causing the car to catch fire, officials said.

The male driver of the car and two female passengers were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where one of the women was pronounced dead.

The bus driver and 12 passengers were also hospitalised. Their injuries and conditions were not disclosed.

None of the victims have been identified and an investigation is ongoing.