Chicago City Council takes radical step to fight against ‘teen takeovers’

A last-minute curfew designed to keep “teen takeovers” at bay has been passed in Chicago , but it’s expected to be vetoed by the city’s mayor.

The city council measure passed 27 to 22 on Wednesday, according to ABC7. Mayor Brandon Johnson called the ordinance a “politicized knee-jerk reaction.” It’s unclear if council members have the necessary numbers to override a veto.

"Offering up police power, extended police power without any check or balance has not bode well for Black people and brown people in this country," said Johnson.

If enacted, the measure would give Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling the ability to implement a last-minute curfew to disperse teenage gatherings across the city. Snelling would also need to consult with the Chicago deputy mayor of public safety before issuing a curfew.

Police would be able to enforce the restriction for gatherings of 20 people or more starting 30 minutes after a curfew is issued.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to veto an ordinance that would implement curfews for teenagers across the city ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

"I have a 17-year-old daughter that I have restricted, 'Do not go downtown.' She's not going downtown because it's safe. She can't go because it's unsafe," Alderwoman Monique Scott said, according to the outlet.

Ahead of Wednesday’s debate, demonstrators protested outside City Hall. Many young people said they were concerned the ordinance would unintentionally target them. Others said such a measure is unconstitutional and could result in the criminalization of teenagers and young children.

"We say no to the snap curfew because again it defunds our youth, criminalizes our youth and destroys our narrative and perception of this city," said Commissioner for Public Safety and Accountability Abierre Minor.

Brian Hopkins, Public Safety Committee chairman, told the outlet, the intent behind the ordinance was to keep everyone safe during the summer months.

"The intent of this ordinance is to prevent teen trends. How long does it take to prevent a teen trend? However long it takes, the more opportunity we have to prevent it, the better off it is, and that's what the superintendent is going to do," he said.

"This will be used in a constitutional and effective manner, and all the notice requirements that are in the ordinance will be adhered to... No one here thinks it's perfectly acceptable for large groups of teenagers, some as young as 12, to gather anywhere in the city, downtown or anywhere, and get out of control and to take guns out of their backpacks and to engage in violent behavior and mayhem and chaos."

Local governments are dealing with similar issues in other parts of the country. Last month, officials in Charleston, South Carolina, entertained the idea of implementing a curfew to lower violent incidents downtown.

This week in Washington, D.C., officials considered a 7 p.m. curfew for teenagers in certain parts of the city. Emergency legislation would need to pass the council to take effect.