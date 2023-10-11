Chicago Cubs’ security guard rushed to hospital after opening suspicious package at team offices
Man came into contact with ‘foreign substance’ at baseball team’s offices next to Wrigley Field
A Chicago Cubs security guard has been hospitalised after opening a suspicious package at the team’s offices.
The incident unfolded after the man came into contact with a “foreign substance” when opening a package at the baseball team’s offices next to Wrigley Field at around 2.45pm on Tuesday afternoon.
It’s believed the security guard encountered an “unknown skin irritant”, according to authorities.
A Level 1 Hazmat call was triggered and a bomb unit was called to the scene.
A Chicago Cubs spokesman said that an employee suffered an “allergic reaction” to something inside a package delivered to the building.
“This afternoon, a member of our security team detected a foreign substance that was contained in a small package delivered to our offices at 1101 West Waveland,” he said.
“We immediately notified authorities which prompted a Chicago Fire Department hazmat response.
“The employee noticed an allergic reaction and was transported to the hospital as a precaution and has since been released.”
Authorities have not yet determined exactly what the substance was.
