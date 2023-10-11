Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Chicago Cubs security guard has been hospitalised after opening a suspicious package at the team’s offices.

The incident unfolded after the man came into contact with a “foreign substance” when opening a package at the baseball team’s offices next to Wrigley Field at around 2.45pm on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s believed the security guard encountered an “unknown skin irritant”, according to authorities.

A Level 1 Hazmat call was triggered and a bomb unit was called to the scene.

A Chicago Cubs spokesman said that an employee suffered an “allergic reaction” to something inside a package delivered to the building.

“This afternoon, a member of our security team detected a foreign substance that was contained in a small package delivered to our offices at 1101 West Waveland,” he said.

“We immediately notified authorities which prompted a Chicago Fire Department hazmat response.

A Chicago Cubs security guard has been hospitalised after opening a suspicious package (AP)

The incident unfolded after the man came into contact with a “foreign substance” next to Wrigley Field. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

“The employee noticed an allergic reaction and was transported to the hospital as a precaution and has since been released.”

Authorities have not yet determined exactly what the substance was.