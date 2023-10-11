Jump to content

Chicago Cubs’ security guard rushed to hospital after opening suspicious package at team offices

Man came into contact with ‘foreign substance’ at baseball team’s offices next to Wrigley Field

Holly Hales
Wednesday 11 October 2023 13:19
Comments
A Chicago Cubs security guard has been hospitalised after opening a suspicious package at the team’s offices.

The incident unfolded after the man came into contact with a “foreign substance” when opening a package at the baseball team’s offices next to Wrigley Field at around 2.45pm on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s believed the security guard encountered an “unknown skin irritant”, according to authorities.

A Level 1 Hazmat call was triggered and a bomb unit was called to the scene.

A Chicago Cubs spokesman said that an employee suffered an “allergic reaction” to something inside a package delivered to the building.

“This afternoon, a member of our security team detected a foreign substance that was contained in a small package delivered to our offices at 1101 West Waveland,” he said.

“We immediately notified authorities which prompted a Chicago Fire Department hazmat response.

“The employee noticed an allergic reaction and was transported to the hospital as a precaution and has since been released.”

Authorities have not yet determined exactly what the substance was.

