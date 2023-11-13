Tragedy as Chicago firefighter dies battling massive blaze

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Chicago firefighter has died after fighting a massive blaze in the Lincoln Park neighbourhood of the city.

Andrew “Drew” Price, who had been part of the Chicago Fire Department since 2009, was killed after falling through a hole in the roof of a building on Monday morning.

Officials say that the blaze broke out at a building which houses a restaurant and apartments at 6am.

CFD Commissioner Annette Nance Holt said that firefighter Price was on the roof opening up ventilation holes when he fell through a skylight shaft while putting out hotspots.

A “mayday” call was immediately made but rescuers needed to break through a wall to reach him. After the 39-year-old was rescued he was taken to Illinois Medical Center where he later died.

Andrew ‘Drew' Price, who had been a Chicago Fire Department member since 2009, was killed after falling through a hole in the roof a building on Monday morning (CFD)

“We all knew Drew,” Ms Holt said. “Drew worked out. He was a health nut. Loved by so many and will be missed by all.”

Price is the fourth CFD firefighter to die this year. Two firefighters were killed earlier this year in consecutive days fighting fires in the city. A lieutenant also died after being injured fighting a fire in the Norwood Park area.

Chicago Fire Department personnel investigate the blaze (AP)

“He was a lovely man,” said CFD Battalion Chief Michael McCormick of Price. “He was as sweet as could be. He took extremely good care of himself and his family. He was extremely healthy. He was a light of sunshine. He never had a bad thing to say about anybody.”

Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson also paid tribute to firefighter Price.

Chicago Fire Department personnel mourn outside Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center (AP)

“Andrew gave his life in service to the City of Chicago, taking his position at the front lines of a threat to our safety and community,” he said.

“He made the ultimate sacrifice to protect those in harm’s way – a debt we can never repay.”