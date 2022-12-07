Jump to content

Chicago police officer arrested for urinating in ice machine at Florida beach bar

Henry Capouch is charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct

Abe Asher
Wednesday 07 December 2022 22:08
A Chicago police officer’s vacation in Florida turned sour after he was arrested for urinating into an ice machine at a drinking establishment in St. Pete Beach.

Henry Capouch, 30, has been charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct, according to The Smoking Gun.

An employee at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar located in the Beachcomber Resort Hotel reportedly told police he “dicovered [sic] the defendent [sic] ‘pissing’ on the ice in the machine” in the early morning hours of 6 December.

The employee then reportedly told Mr Capouch to cease urinating in the ice machine, at which point the enraged Chicago officer “began verbally cussing the victim and pushed him ‘a couple times’ with both of his hands,” per The Smoking Gun. Mr Capouch reportedly assaulted a security guard who witnessed the incident as well.

The Smoking Gun also noted that Mr Capouch did not take kindly to his being arrested. When his fellow officers arrived at the bar, Mr Capouch, lounging on the sand outside with his girlfriend, started “actively resisting” his arrest and “not obeying lawful commands while being detained.”

Mr Capouch, who was allegedly impaired, has served on the Chicago police force for five years. He posted a $650 bond and has been released from jail.

