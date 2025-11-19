Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Here’s how Chicago-made ‘Da Pope’ brews made it all the way to the Vatican

Joshua McElwee
Wednesday 19 November 2025 23:00 GMT
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, his wife Mary Kathryn Muenster, meet Pope Leo XI at the Vatican
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker presented Pope Leo XIV with a four-pack of "Da Pope" mild ale from a Chicago brewery during a visit to the Vatican.
  • Pope Leo XIV, originally from Chicago, is the first pontiff from the United States, having been elected in May as the successor to Pope Francis.
  • The beer, named "Da Pope" as a reference to a Saturday Night Live sketch, was suggested by Pritzker as a local brew for the Chicago-born Pope.
  • Upon receiving the gift, Pope Leo XIV, born Cardinal Robert Prevost, responded by saying, "We'll put that in the fridge."
  • Pope Leo XIV previously served as the head of the office that vets bishop nominations and spent most of his career as a missionary in Peru before his election.
