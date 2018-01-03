A woman was wounded in a shooting that occurred while she was streaming on Facebook Live, Chicago police said.

Investigators said the 27-year-old victim was arguing with another woman who was seated in a car.

The woman in the vehicle then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim in the arm.

The shooting happened on the city's South Side, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said investigators have the Facebook video and the suspected shooter has been identified. She remains at-large.

Calling the shooting a "domestic related incident between two individuals that know each other", adding that police don't believe there's any threat to the public.

AP