Multiple tornadoes touch down near Chicago causing damage to houses and trees

At least eight tornadoes and thunderstorms touched down in the greater Chicago area on Wednesday, setting off sirens and other warnings in America’s third-biggest city.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory for people in the Chicago area to seek shelter for the night after one tornado touched down near the O’Hare International Airport.

Air traffic was temporarily halted, with all departures of commercial flights from O’Hare and Midway airports grounded, resulting in delays to almost all the outgoing flights from the two airports, the US Federal Aviation Administration reported.

The tornadoes battered at least four counties in northeastern Illinois, including four in Cook County.

The weather agency said trees were uprooted and roofs were blown off in the Cook County town of Countryside and car windows were damaged in La Grange.

Extensive damage to homes and trees was also caused by several other twisters, the National Weather Service reported.

“To repeat, a tornado is on the ground,” the Weather Service wrote in an advisory at 7.03pm advisory. “TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.”

Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan (AP)

Authorities stated that flying debris presented a danger to individuals outside and issued a warning that mobile homes could be destroyed. While there was some property damage, no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities were received, as per the authorities.

Several videos on social media showed a huge crowd of people at the O’Hare Airport as flights were delayed and others showed sirens going off in the city taken over by dark clouds.

One photo showed a cinder block building collapsed in what appeared to be an industrial district of McCook, about 15 miles (24km) southwest of Chicago.

According to FlightAware, more than 300 flights in and out of the O’Hare airport were cancelled while 32 were cancelled from Midway.

Off-site air traffic controllers took over the airspace when on-site controllers had to evacuate the towers at O’Hare and Midway.

It added that normal operations resumed once the storms had passed.