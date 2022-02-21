Grass fire engulfs multiple cars at Oklahoma City Chick-Fil-A
The blaze destroyed at least nine vehicles, all of which belonged are believed to have belonged to restaurant employees
A group of cars parked at an Oklahoma City Chick-Fil-A burst into flames after a nearby grass fire reached the parking lot.
Fire crews are on scene and responding to the blaze. At least four cars were engulfed in flame when fire crews arrived. Nine cars have been destroyed thus far.
KFOR reported on the fire.
Officials said four people have suffered from smoke inhalation resulting from the flames.
The fire started in a grassy area between I-40 westbound and a business area to the north between Rockwell Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard.
Fire crews said they were prepared Monday to respond to potential fires due to the dry conditions in the area on Monday. Officials believe wind gusts blew the nearby grass fire toward the restaurant’s parking lot.
13 Chick-Fil-A employees were checked for smoke inhalation, and three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
All of the vehicles destroyed by the fire were owned by employees of the fast-food restaurant.
