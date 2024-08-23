Chick-fil-A plans to launch new streaming service

Support truly

Fast food giant Chick-fil-A is reportedly working on an offering quite different than its signature chicken sandwiches: a streaming entertainment platform.

The company is reportedly going to launch a new streaming service later this year, with a slate of family-friendly shows, particularly unscripted TV, and is also considering acquiring and licensing shows, as well as developing scripted and animated projects, Deadline reports.

The network, which reportedly has a budget of $400,000 per half hour of unscripted TV, is working with partners including Glassman Media, the company behind NBC’s The Wall, and Sugar23, which backed 13 Reasons Why on Netflix.

The Independent has contacted Chick-Fil-A, Glassman Media, and Sugar23, for comment.

The company has made headlines for its initiatives outside of food in the past, including its past donations to groups that opposed gay marriage.

Streaming service will reportedly feature mix of scripted and unscripted shows ( Getty Images )

Launching a new streaming service has proved tough, even for media veterans.

CNN shuttered its CNN+ streaming service in April of 2022, a month after it launched.

Short-form video service Quibi, which raised nearly $2bn and was led by Hollywood veteran Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP CEO Meg Whitman, ended in 2020 after running for less than a year.