Good Samaritan saves child thrown out of car into bay in horror crash

Authorities are giving thanks for a good Samaritan who leapt into action after a car wreck on a bridge in Maryland flung a child out of a vehicle’s window and into the bay below.

The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon in the beach town of Ocean City, Maryland. The Ocean City Fire Department said the accident, in which several people were injured, left one vehicle hanging precariously over the bridge’s guardrail. A child, whose age is not yet known, fell from the vehicle, according to the fire department. At that point, a man literally jumped in to help.

“During the collision, one paediatric patient was ejected from the car teetering over the guardrail and landed into the Assawoman Bay. A Good Samaritan immediately jumped over the guardrail and into the bay, rescuing the infant,” the fire department said in a statement.

Seven people injured in the crash were transported to hospitals in the area. The child was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital, the fire department said. Images from the scene showed one car severely damaged and another still hanging over the edge of the bridge. The cause of the crash has not been identified and is under investigation.

A member of the Ocean City Fire Department, Rob Korb, told CNN that he would like to buy the upstanding citizen a beer.

"The real hero in this situation is the Good Samaritan that jumped in to provide life saving measures for the infant. I'd like to shake his hand or buy him a beer or both someday,” Mr Korb told the broadcaster.