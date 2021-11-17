Daycare shut down after child put through tumble dryer

A Michigan day care was forced to close after one child put another youngster into a tumble dryer and turned it on.

Officials at the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says that the woman who ran the day care in Garden City, Michigan, then failed to tell the child’s parents about the shocking incident.

Authorities were alerted to what happened when the woman took the child who had pressed the button to hospital because she was “stressed out” by the experience.

The youngster then told a nurse and a social worker at the hospital that she had put the other child into the dryer and started it.

Officials say that the victim later told her mother what had happened and had described her ordeal as being “hot, and it was dark and hurt my back.”

LARA says that the woman who ran the day care then lied to officials about what happened during their investigation and her licence was revoked from 3 November.

“It was critical to take emergency action to protect the health, welfare, and safety of the children at this family child care home,” LARA said in a statement.

Violations included a lack of appropriate care and supervision, household member’s suitability and conduciveness to the welfare of children, and failure to provide truthful and accurate information to the department during an investigation.