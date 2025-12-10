Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 6-year-old Florida girl tragically killed in a go-kart crash over the weekend was remembered as someone “full of life, love and light.”

Emma Riddle was riding in a go-kart with an adult at Urban Air Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie Saturday night when another kart slammed into them. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she died the next day from her injuries, WPTV reported.

Authorities have not provided any insight into what kind of injuries she sustained. The amusement park remains closed as state inspectors investigate.

Emma’s family remembered her as someone who was “full of life, love, and light” and “touched every soul she met,” according to a GoFundMe set up to support her funeral expenses.

The family had been at the amusement park “joyfully celebrating her sister’s birthday” when the horrific accident unfolded, the fundraiser read.

open image in gallery Emma Riddle, 6, was killed in a go-karting crash over the weekend at a Florida amusement park, according to reports ( GoFundMe )

“She was adored by all who knew her and loved God with all her heart. Her faith was strong, her spirit radiant, and her kindness unmatched,” it continued.

“Though her time with us was far too short, Emma filled every moment with laughter, compassion and warmth. She will forever remain a precious daughter, sister, and a cherished gift from God,” the family added.

Over $9,000 had been donated to the fundraiser as of Wednesday morning.

A state inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture visited Urban Air on Monday, according to local reports. Authorities have not shared any additional information about what caused the fatal crash.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which oversees amusement ride inspections, is investigating.

Urban Air Adventure Park addressed the most recent incident in a statement to WFLX.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic incident that occurred at the Port St. Lucie, Florida park over the weekend. Our deepest sympathies go out to the child’s family and loved ones,” the park said.

“Our policies, procedures and equipment are designed to keep children and families safe, and the well-being of the children and families we serve is always our top priority. Our team responded immediately, and emergency personnel arrived onsite. We are working with state and local authorities as their investigation moves forward.”

The park added: “Out of respect for the family, the park is closed while we focus on supporting the investigation and keeping everyone affected by this terrible tragedy in our thoughts.”

The deadly crash is the second serious safety incident involving an Urban Air franchise in Florida in recent years, according to WFLX.

In 2019, a 10-year-old boy fell 20 feet from a zip line when his harness allegedly failed at one of the park’s locations in Central Florida. He suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung and brain injuries.

Court records show the case was settled in 2022, according to the report.