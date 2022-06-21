Child stabbed in chest by catfish stinger in Florida

The child was hospitalised after being stabbed in a pond in New Port Richey

Abe Asher
Tuesday 21 June 2022 20:29
Comments
<p>A discarded suckermouth catfish in Tamil Nadu, India</p>

A discarded suckermouth catfish in Tamil Nadu, India

(Sambandam Sandilyan)

A Florida child was hospitalised on Monday after being stabbed in the chest by a catfish in New Port Richey, a small town northwest of Tampa.

WFLA in Tampa reported that the child, who was under ten years of age, was stabbed at an area pond. Rescue officials said that the child was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa on a trauma alert by emergency response personnel after experiencing difficulties breathing.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the catfish’s barb went between one and one-and-a-half inches into the child’s chest cavity. Fishermen are advised to be careful when catfishing, a major industry and popular leisure activity in a number of southern states like Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Texas.

Younger catfish are known to have very sharp “stingers”, which The Angler Within notes “turn into formidable weapons when they decide to thrash about” but dull over time so larger catfish don’t pose as much of a threat.

A select number of midwestern states like Missouri and Ohio are also home to a significant number of catfish. In 2018, a fisherman in Missouri experienced hallucinations and was unable to walk for a day after he was stabbed in the knee trying to haul a catfish into his boat in the Ozarks.

Recommended

WFLA has reported that the Florida victim of the catfish barb is in stable condition.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in