Mother’s anguish after her three young children die in Thanksgiving fire at their father’s apartment
‘It just doesn't seem real yet to me… I can't believe that this is my reality right now,’ Jourdan Feasby said
A Wisconsin mother revealed her anguish after her three young children died in a fire at their father’s apartment on Thanksgiving Day.
"It just doesn't seem real yet to me… I can't believe that this is my reality right now,” Jourdan Feasby told CBS 58 Saturday.
Feasby had enjoyed the morning of Thanksgiving with her children - Rylee Levi, 10, Connor Liam, 9, and Alena Ellen, 7 - before sending them off to spend the evening with their father, with who she shares custody.
Around 10:30 p.m. that night, Kenosha police and fire departments responded to a structure fire at the multi-family apartment building. Images showed a blackened building and a police cordon surrounding the area.
Both Rylee and Connor died as a result of the fire, while Alena was transported by air ambulance to hospital, according to police. She later died of her injuries.
"I was so excited for Christmas shopping but now it's just caskets," Feasby told CBS 58. "They brought all of this light that now I don't have."
A GoFundMe page set up to support the family had raised over $40,000 by Sunday.
“Connor, Rylee, and Alena were such bright lights in this world — each one a blessing in their own unique way,” the page’s description reads. “They were joyful, loving, full of personality, and deeply cherished by everyone who knew them.
“No parent should ever have to bury their children, let alone all three at once.”
The children’s father was treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to police. The Independent has contacted the department for more information.
"You can sit here and say all you want to, and say that ‘I would've done this, this, and this,’ but when you're in the situation, it's completely different," Feasby said.
"But I will tell you that if I was in that situation, without a doubt, my kids would've been out or I would've been dead with them."
"I feel so alone, to go from having my whole world to nothing," Feasby added. "Hug your babies and enjoy them this Christmas because you could've been in my position and you never know when it's the last day."
