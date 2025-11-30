Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Wisconsin mother revealed her anguish after her three young children died in a fire at their father’s apartment on Thanksgiving Day.

"It just doesn't seem real yet to me… I can't believe that this is my reality right now,” Jourdan Feasby told CBS 58 Saturday.

Feasby had enjoyed the morning of Thanksgiving with her children - Rylee Levi, 10, Connor Liam, 9, and Alena Ellen, 7 - before sending them off to spend the evening with their father, with who she shares custody.

Around 10:30 p.m. that night, Kenosha police and fire departments responded to a structure fire at the multi-family apartment building. Images showed a blackened building and a police cordon surrounding the area.

open image in gallery Jourdan Feasby spent the morning of Thanksgiving with her children, (left to right) Alena Ellen, 7, Connor Liam, 9, and Rylee Levi, 10, before sending them off to spend the evening with their father – with whom she shares custody. All three died in an apartment fire that evening ( Feasby family/ GoFundMe )

Both Rylee and Connor died as a result of the fire, while Alena was transported by air ambulance to hospital, according to police. She later died of her injuries.

"I was so excited for Christmas shopping but now it's just caskets," Feasby told CBS 58. "They brought all of this light that now I don't have."

A GoFundMe page set up to support the family had raised over $40,000 by Sunday.

“Connor, Rylee, and Alena were such bright lights in this world — each one a blessing in their own unique way,” the page’s description reads. “They were joyful, loving, full of personality, and deeply cherished by everyone who knew them.

open image in gallery Law enforcement at a blackened building after a fire at a multi-family apartment building just after 10.30 p.m. on November 27 ( CBS 58 )

open image in gallery The children’s father was treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to police. The Independent has contacted the department for more information ( CBS 58 )

“No parent should ever have to bury their children, let alone all three at once.”

The children’s father was treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to police. The Independent has contacted the department for more information.

"You can sit here and say all you want to, and say that ‘I would've done this, this, and this,’ but when you're in the situation, it's completely different," Feasby said.

"But I will tell you that if I was in that situation, without a doubt, my kids would've been out or I would've been dead with them."

"I feel so alone, to go from having my whole world to nothing," Feasby added. "Hug your babies and enjoy them this Christmas because you could've been in my position and you never know when it's the last day."