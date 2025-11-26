Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Moment a teenage greeter at Chili’s is attacked by group upset about restaurant’s wait time

The restaurant greeter says the group thought she was joking when she gave them the standard farewell

Isabel Keane
in New York
Wednesday 26 November 2025 16:10 GMT
Chicago Chili’s greeter attacked after customers object to wait time, video shows

A teenage greeter at a Chicago Chili’s restaurant was attacked last week by a rowdy group who were upset about the wait time – and mistook her bidding them farewell as sarcasm.

Brianna Drew, a 19-year-old single mother, says she was punched, kicked and had her hair ripped from her scalp after telling a group at the Chili’s restaurant at Marshfield Plaza last week that it would be a longer wait for a table, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

“I said, ‘It’s going to be another 30 minutes.’ They were upset and started yelling ‘30 minutes’ and being aggressive,” Drew said.

The group decided to leave, but took issue with the standard farewell Drew says she tells every single customer leaving the establishment.

“They decided they were going to leave, I said, ‘Alright, y’all enjoy the rest of your day,’ and they assumed I was being sarcastic and trying to like, play with them. That’s brand standard,” she said.

A group angry about the wait time for a table at a Chicago Chili’s launched a violent attack on the restaurant’s greeter that was caught on shocking video.
Brianna Drew says the group kicked, punched and ripped out chunks of her hair when she told them it would be a 30 minute wait
However, instead of leaving, the group, known only as “Jay party of six,” came rushing back into the restaurant. Video taken from a surveillance camera inside the restaurant captured the group launching a violent attack on the young worker.

The footage shows Drew being hit by a woman, and then by a man, before the situation escalated into chaos.

“They are hitting me in my face, hitting me in my head. They are hitting me everywhere,” she said.

Chicago police were called, but the group of attackers had fled by the time officers arrived.

Video shows the group entering the restaurant and talking to Drew, who tells them it would be a 30 minute wait
After leaving, the group returns and attacks Drew, who was standing near the hostess stand
Footage shows the group kicking, punching and pulling on Drew’s hair inside the restaurant
Drew suffered minor physical injuries, including bruises, but says she wants the group arrested and charged following the unprovoked attack.

“At no point did I threaten anyone…They could’ve just left, but they all decided to come back in and attack me,” she said. “I can’t believe that something like this happened to me. If you ask anybody, I’m nice; everyone says I’m nice. The regulars, they love me.”

Drew says Chili’s and the Chicago police are each conducting their own investigations.

Chili’s did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent.

