A Chinese fighter jet performed an “unnecessarily aggressive” manoeuvre in front of a US military plane over the South China Sea in international airspace, according to the Pentagon.

Officials at the US Indo-Pacific command posted a video of the Chinese J-16 fighter involved in the incident last week, which forced a US RC-135 plane to fly through its wake turbulence.

“The United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate – safely and responsibly – wherever international law allows,” the statement released on Tuesday read.

US slams actions of Chinese fighter jet which flew in front of US spy plane over international waters (Twitter/@INDOPACOM)

In the video filmed from the cockpit, the Chinese fighter can be seen flying in front of the RC-135 plane’s nose, with the US plane then shaking in the turbulence it created.

“The US Indo-Pacific Joint Force will continue to fly in international airspace with due regard for the safety of all vessels and aircraft under international law. We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law,” the statement added.

In December a Chinese military plane in international airspace came within 10 feet of a US Air Force plane, which was forced to take evasive manoeuvres to avoid a collision.

The Independent has contacted the Chinese Embassy in Washington DC for comment.