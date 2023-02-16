Watch live: Biden speaks on Chinese balloon and other ‘objects’ shot down over US
Watch live as Joe Biden delivers public remarks on the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered US airspace.
The US president will discuss the response to “recent aerial objects” and is expected to explain what officials have learned about the shot-down balloon and three other unmanned, unidentified aircraft.
All of the objects were shot out of the sky by American fighter jets over North American airspace in recent weeks.
Mr Biden’s remarks will also discuss “putting the safety and security of American people always first,” according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who spoke earlier on Thursday.
As the controversy continues to dominate news across the world, intelligence officials are considering the possibility that strong air currents may have inadvertently pulled the balloon off its planned course to send it over mainland America.
Chinese authorities, meanwhile, have continued to deny that the balloon was used for intelligence gathering.
