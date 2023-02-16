Watch live: Biden speaks on Chinese balloon and other ‘objects’ shot down over US

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Joe Biden delivers public remarks on the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered US airspace.

The US president will discuss the response to “recent aerial objects” and is expected to explain what officials have learned about the shot-down balloon and three other unmanned, unidentified aircraft.

All of the objects were shot out of the sky by American fighter jets over North American airspace in recent weeks.

Mr Biden’s remarks will also discuss “putting the safety and security of American people always first,” according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who spoke earlier on Thursday.

As the controversy continues to dominate news across the world, intelligence officials are considering the possibility that strong air currents may have inadvertently pulled the balloon off its planned course to send it over mainland America.

Chinese authorities, meanwhile, have continued to deny that the balloon was used for intelligence gathering.