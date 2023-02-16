Hobby group worried that F-22’s Sidewinder missile destroyed research balloon

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A group of hobbyists called the “Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade” is concerned that their research balloon may have been taken out by the US military.

The group said the balloon was “missing in action” on 15 February, according to Aviation Week.

The group now worries that the balloon was one of the three unidentified aerial objects recently shot down by US fighter jets using Sidewinder missiles in US and Canadian airspace.

The “pico balloon” most recently signalled its position on 10 February at 38,910 feet off the coast of Alaska, according to the publication. Projections indicated that it was floating towards the Yukon territory in Canada on 11 February.

It was on that day that a F-22 Raptor jet launched a missile at an unidentified object at an altitude of about 40,000 feet in that area after tracking it from US airspace over Alaska.

Ron Meadows, the founder of a company in Silicon Valley in California – Scientific Balloon Solutions – which makes pico balloons, told the outlet that he “tried contacting our military and the FBI, and just got the runaround, to try to enlighten them on what a lot of these things probably are. And they’re going to look not too intelligent to be shooting them down”. The Independent reached out to Scientific Balloon Solutions for additional comment.

The unidentified objects taken down by the military match the descriptions and abilities of the pico balloons, which cost between $12 and $180, according to Aviation Week.

A retired engineer and podcast host, Tom Medlin, told the outlet that “I’m guessing probably they were pico balloons”.

He currently has three of them flying across the world.

“I have no update for you from NORAD on these objects,” a spokesperson for North American Aerospace Defense Command told the outlet.

The outlet noted that the National Security Council didn’t respond to requests for comment, and that the FBI and the Office of the Secretary of Defense “did not acknowledge that harmless pico balloons are being considered as possible identities for the mystery objects shot down by the Air Force”. The Independent has reached out to the White House and NORAD for comment.

Pico balloons weigh less than six pounds and are exempt from the FAA’s airspace restrictions.

Mr Medlin said that one of his balloons is set to enter US airspace on Friday.

“I hope that in the next few days when that happens, we’re not real trigger-happy and start shooting down everything,” he told Aviation Week.

During a brief speech on Thursday, President Joe Biden said the objects that were shot down were likely to be “balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions” and not connected to China’s espionage programme that launched a larger airship that flew through US airspace earlier this month.

Mr Biden said the US and Canada “acted in accordance with established parameters for determining how to deal with and fight aerial objects in US airspace” and that he was recommended to give the order that they be shot down, which he did, “due to hazards to civilian commercial air traffic, and because we could not rule out the surveillance risk of sensitive facilities”.

“Our military and the Canadian military are seeking to recover the debris so we can learn more about these three objects. Our intelligence committee is still assessing all three incidents. They’re reporting to me daily and will continue the urgent efforts to do so and I will communicate that to the Congress. We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were. But nothing right now suggests they were related to China‘s spy balloon programme, or they were surveillance vehicles from other any other country,” the president added.