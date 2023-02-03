Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

China’s foreign ministry said a balloon spotted over the United States was a “civilian airship” that had blown off course due to wind.

“The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, using a legal term used to describe events beyond one’s control.

It added that the airship was being used for “research, mainly meteorological purposes” and had “limited steering capabilities.”

China’s first official acknowledgment of the aircraft came a day after the Pentagon announced it was tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over American airspace, and following numerous sightings from residents on the ground.

A senior US defence official told reporters in a briefing that the Pentagon had “very high confidence” the object was a high-altitude balloon conducting surveillance near “sensitive military sites,” the Associated Press reported.

The balloon was spotted by residents of Billings, Montana, a little over 200 miles from a nuclear missile silo field at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

The official said President Joe Biden had been presented with options to shoot down the aircraft, but that he decided against the measure because of the danger to civilians on the ground caused by falling debris.

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said on Thursday that the balloon was “traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground.”

The discovery of the balloon comes at a sensitive moment in US-China relations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to make his first trip to Beijing this weekend at a time when relations between the two countries are strained over trade disputes, Taiwan and Chinese economic influence in the United States.