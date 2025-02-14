Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A chiropractor allegedly used sprinklers in the ceilings of treatment rooms to disguise hidden cameras to film female patients undressing, say police.

Winnipeg Police Service officers raided Dr. Robert Stitt’s office in December 2024 after receiving a tip from the Manitoba Chiropractors Association about allegedly concealed cameras.

During the visit, authorities said they observed holes in the ceilings of treatment rooms where the fake sprinklers had hung. The office reportedly did not have a sprinkler system. Police seized five cameras from the building, according to the CBC. Stitt was later charged with eight counts of voyeurism.

His license was suspended in January 2024, the Chiropractors Association told the outlet. The organization became aware of the hidden cameras after one of their investigators went to the man’s office to probe a different matter.

The doctor allegedly showed the investigator videos that he said would “exonerate himself of any wrongdoing,” according to police information obtained by the outlet.

“While browsing the video files on the hard drive, [the investigator] observed there to be upwards of three different and unknown females disrobing. One of the females was facing the camera with her breasts exposed,” the affidavit said.

Chiropractors in Canada are not subjected to a law that makes findings of ongoing disciplinary proceedings public. That also includes the details of crimes and sanctions like if their licenses were suspended or revoked.

“We are actively doing the work of, evaluating what we can do with that legislation to further protect the public and to improve transparency and accountability,” Manitoba Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara told the CBC, adding he wants the government to take “swift action” to ensure there’s more transparency when chiropractors are disciplined for wrongdoing.

Stitt’s next court date is April 1.