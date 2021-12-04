Chris Cuomo has been fired, CNN says

CNN has fired Chris Cuomo, the network has announced.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” CNN said in a statement. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.”

The anchor had faced fierce criticism following the revelation that he had been advising his older brother Andrew, then governor of New York, over allegations of sexual harassment.

On Wednesday the high profile journalist said he understood why he had been suspended.

“It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing. But I understand it,” he said on his SiriusXM radio show. “And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologised in the past, and I mean it.

“It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do, was compromise any of my colleagues. I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process, so I’m not going to talk about this any more than that.”

In August Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor of New York following accusations that he had sexually harassed 11 women, including groping, kissing and sexualised comments, which he denies.

