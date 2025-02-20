Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former NFL punter and Huntington Beach resident Chris Kluwe was arrested while protesting at a city council meeting, likening Donald Trump’s MAGA movement to the Nazi Party.

The 43-year-old Minnesota Vikings veteran attended a Huntington Beach City Council meeting Tuesday to challenge the erection of a commemorative plaque celebrating the city library’s 50th anniversary, decrying it as “propaganda”.

Kluwe was arrested on a charge of disturbing an assembly after moving toward the dais where City Council members were sat, according to the city's arrest log.

The pro football punter was in the custody of the city jail for four hours before being released, he told the Orange County Register.

The sign, which was unanimously approved by the City Council, has “Magical,” “Alluring,” “Galvanizing,” and “Adventurous” inscribed at the bottom – spelling out MAGA.

open image in gallery Chris Kluwe was arrested after moving toward the dais where Huntington Beach City Council members were seated ( X/protect_hb )

Combining slogans of former presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden Biden and incumbent President Trump, below that reads: “Through hope and change our nation has built back better to the golden era of Making America Great Again!”

Kluwe shared his furor over the apparent nod to Trump and wanted to make clear to the councilors what he believed the president’s movement stood for.

“MAGA stands for trying to erase trans people from existence. MAGA stands for resegregation and racism,” Kluwe said. “MAGA stands for censorship and book bans. MAGA stands for firing air traffic controllers while planes are crashing.”

open image in gallery 'I'm going to stay limp, you guys got to carry me out of here,' Kluwe says he told authorities ( X/protect_hb )

After naming four other things the thinks Trump’s movement stands for, Kluwe concluded: “MAGA is explicitly a Nazi movement. You may have replaced a swastika with a red hat, but that is what it is.”

He was detained as he approached the platform where members of the council were seated before being handcuffed and carried out of the room.

“I made sure I warned the officers I was going to the ground,” Kluwe told the Daily Pilot. “Then I told them, ‘I’m going to stay limp, you guys got to carry me out of here.’”

City Council member Gracey Van Der Mark told the outlet that she believed that Kluwe was after his “five minutes of fame.”

open image in gallery The 43-year-old Minnesota Vikings veteran now lives in Huntington Beach, California ( Getty Images )

Kluwe, however, explained that his actions were a form of protest – what he calls “civil disobedience” – in an attempt to raise awareness of the MAGA movement’s purportedly clandestine activity and enact change.

“I want our elected democratic officials to start engaging in civil disobedience,” he continued.

“People need to be aware that what’s going on with this administration is leading us down a really dark path. Right now, no one is willing to step up and do that. So, if I want to ask them to do it, then I have to be willing to do it too.”