Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 12-18:

Oct. 12: TV journalist Chris Wallace is 78. Actor-singer Susan Anton is 75. Musician Jane Siberry is 70. Actor Hiroyuki Sanada (“Shogun,” “Extant”) is 65. Actor Carlos Bernard (“24”) is 63. Jazz musician Chris Botti is 63. Singer Claude McKnight of Take 6 is 63. Actor Hugh Jackman is 57. Singer Garfield Bright of Shai is 56. Fiddler Martie Maguire of The Chicks is 56. Actor Kirk Cameron is 55. Singer Jordan Pundik of New Found Glory is 46. Actor Brian J. Smith (“Sense8,” “SGU: Stargate Universe”) is 44. Actor Tyler Blackburn (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 39. Actor Marcus T. Paulk (“Moesha”) is 39. Actor Josh Hutcherson (“The Beekeeper, “The Hunger Games”) is 33.

Oct. 13: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 88. Musician Paul Simon is 84. Keyboardist Robert Lamm of Chicago is 81. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 79. Actor Demond Wilson (“Sanford and Son”) is 79. Singer Sammy Hagar is 78. Singer John Ford Coley of England Dan and John Ford Coley is 77. Model Beverly Johnson is 73. Actor John Lone (“The Last Emperor,” “Rush Hour 2″) is 73. “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter is 69. Singer Cherrelle is 66. Singer-actor-talk show host Marie Osmond is 66. Singer Joey Belladonna of Anthrax is 65. Actor T’Keyah Crystal Keymah (“That’s So Raven,” “In Living Color”) is 63. Country singer John Wiggins is 63. Actor Christopher Judge (TV’s “Stargate SG-1”) is 61. Actor Matt Walsh (“Veep”) is 61. Actor Reginald Ballard (“Martin,” "The Bernie Mac Show”) is 60. Actor Kate Walsh (“Private Practice,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 58. Musician Jeff Allen of Mint Condition is 57. Actor Tisha Campbell-Martin (“My Wife and Kids,” ″Martin”) is 57. Country singer Rhett Akins is 56. TV personality Billy Bush is 54. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat,” ″Da Ali G Show”) is 54. Guitarist Jan Van Sichem Jr. of K’s Choice is 53. Singers Brandon and Brian Casey of Jagged Edge are 50. Actor Kiele Sanchez (“Lost”) is 49. Singer Ashanti is 45. Singer-rapper Lumidee is 45. Contemporary Christian singer Jon Micah Sumrall of Kutless is 45. Actor Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”) is 24.

Oct. 14: Director Carroll Ballard (“The Black Stallion”) is 88. Singer Cliff Richard is 85. Singer Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues is 79. Actor Greg Evigan (“My Two Dads,” ″B.J. and the Bear”) is 72. Singer Thomas Dolby is 67. Actor Lori Petty (“A League of Their Own”) is 62. Actor Steve Coogan (“Night at the Museum” movies) is 60. Singer Karyn White is 60. Actor Edward Kerr (“Pretty Little Liars,” “Snoops”) is 59. Actor Jon Seda (“Chicago P.D.,” ″Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 55. Bassist Doug Virden (Sons of the Desert) is 55. Country singer Natalie Maines of The Chicks is 51. Singer Shaznay Lewis of All Saints is 50. Actor Stephen Hill (2018’s “Magnum, P.I.”) is 49. Singer Usher is 47. TV personality Stacy Keibler (WWE) is 46. Actor Ben Whishaw (“Paddington”) is 45. Actor Skyler Shaye (“Bratz”) is 39. Comedian Jay Pharoah (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Actor Max Thieriot (“Fire Country,” “SEAL Team”) is 37.

Oct. 15: Singer Barry McGuire is 90. Drummer Don Stevenson of Moby Grape is 83. Actor Victor Banerjee (“A Passage to India”) is 79. Musician Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters is 79. Actor Larry Miller (“Mad About You,” “Boston Legal”) is 72. Actor Jere Burns (“Good Morning, Miami,” ″Dear John”) is 71. TV chef Emeril Lagasse is 66. Drummer Mark Reznicek (The Toadies) is 63. Singer Eric Benet is 59. Actor Vanessa Marcil (“Las Vegas,” ″Beverly Hills 90210″) is 57. “Trading Spaces” host Paige Davis is 56. Actor Dominic West (“The Crown,” “The Wire”) is 56. Singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town is 56. Singer Ginuwine is 55. Singer Jaci Velasquez is 46. Actor Brandon Jay McLaren (TV’s “Ransom”) is 45. Singer Keyshia Cole is 44. Actor Vincent Martella (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 33. Actor Bailee Madison (“Good Witch,” “Pretty Little Liars”) is 26.

Oct. 16: Actor-producer Tony Anthony (“The Stranger” movies) is 88. Actor Barry Corbin (“Yellowstone,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 85. Bassist C.F. Turner of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 82. Guitarist Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead is 78. Producer-director David Zucker (“The Naked Gun,” “Airplane!”) is 78. Actor Martha Smith (“Animal House,” ″Scarecrow and Mrs. King”) is 73. Actor Andy Kindler (“Bob’s Burgers,” “Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 69. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 67. Guitarist Gary Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 66. Singer Bob Mould (Husker Du) is 65. Actor Randy Vasquez (“JAG”) is 64. Bassist Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is 63. Actor Christian Stolte (“Chicago Fire”) is 63. Actor Terri J. Vaughn (“All of Us,” "The Steve Harvey Show”) is 56. Singer Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 56. Rapper B-Rock of B-Rock and the Bizz is 54. Singer Chad Gray of Mudvayne is 54. Actor Paul Sparks (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 54. Actor Kellie Martin (“Christy,” ″Life Goes On”) is 50. Singer-songwriter John Mayer is 48. Actor Jeremy Jackson (“Baywatch”) is 45. Actor Caterina Scorsone (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 45. Actor Brea Grant (“Heroes”) is 44. Actor Kyler Pettis (“Days of Our Lives”) is 33.

Oct. 17: Singer Gary Puckett of Gary Puckett and the Union Gap is 83. Actor Michael McKean is 78. Singer-comedian Bill Hudson of The Hudson Brothers is 76. Country singer Alan Jackson is 67. Actor Grant Shaud (“Murphy Brown”) is 65. Animator Mike Judge (“King of the Hill,” ″Beavis and Butthead”) is 63. Singer Rene’ Dif (Aqua) is 58. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 57. Actor Wood Harris (“Empire,” “The Wire”) is 56. Singer Wyclef Jean of The Fugees is 56. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick of ’NSync is 54. Rapper Eminem is 53. Actor Sharon Leal (“Boston Public,” “Why Did I Get Married?”) is 53. Actor Matthew Macfadyen (“Deadpool and Wolverine,” “Succession”) is 51. Actor Felicity Jones (“The Theory of Everything”) is 42. Actor Chris Lowell (“The Help,” ″Private Practice”) is 41. Actor Dee Jay Daniels (“The Hughleys,” "In the House”) is 37.

Oct. 18: Singer Russ Giguere of The Association is 82. Actor Joe Morton is 78. Actor Pam Dawber is 75. Gospel singer Vickie Winans is 72. Director David Twohy (“Riddick” movies) is 70. Actor Jon Lindstrom (“General Hospital”) is 68. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 65. Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is 64. Actor Vincent Spano is 63. Bassist Tim Cross (Sponge) is 59. Singer Nonchalant is 58. Actor Joy Bryant (“Parenthood”) is 51. Guitarist Peter Svensson of The Cardigans is 51. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 47. Singer Ne-Yo is 46. Country singer and “American Idol” contestant Josh Gracin is 45. Country musician Jesse Littleton (Marshall Dyllon) is 44. Actor Freida Pinto (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 41. Jazz musician Esperanza Spalding is 41. Actor Zac Efron (“High School Musical,” ″Hairspray”) is 38. Actor Joy Lauren (“Desperate Housewives”) is 36. Actor Tyler Posey is 34. Actor Toby Regbo (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) is 34.