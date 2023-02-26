Owner arrested after dog attack in San Antonio leaves elderly man dead

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The owner of dogs that killed an 81-year-old man and injured his wife in Texas has been arrested.

On 24 February, an elderly man was killed and three others were wounded in a dog attack on the West Side of San Antonio.

The identity of the elderly couple was not revealed by the police.

Two pitbull dogs bit and mauled an elderly couple in the afternoon off Highway 90 and Cupples Road, the local news outlets reported.

In the latest update, the 31-year-old owner of the two dogs, Christian Alexander Moreno, has been arrested and charged with assault by a dog causing death and injury to an elderly person, according to a news release from the San Antonio Police Department.

On Friday, when the first responders arrived on the scene, they saw the elderly man being dragged by one of the dogs and had to fend off the dogs with pickaxes and poles.

Speaking of the incident, San Antonio Fire Department chief Charles Hood said on Friday that “no one expects to go out and fight dogs in the way they did today”.

“It was a horrific scene, horrific for the people who had to experience it and for the firefighters who were part of the rescue who had to save themselves and these people attacked today,” he told reporters.

One of Moreno’s neighbours told Express-News that he didn’t care about what his dogs do.

“The owners don’t care. The problem is the owners who use these dogs as a form of protection, and they make these dogs more aggressive,” a neighbour named Silvia Hernandez told the Express-News. “Dogs will be however you train them to be.”