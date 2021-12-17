Judge rejects Christian photographer’s lawsuit to refuse service to gay couple

Lawsuit claimed that New York could not ‘force’ her to accept requests from people in same sex marriages

Gino Spocchia
Friday 17 December 2021 19:01
(Alliance Against Freedom/Facebook)

A judge has dismissed a Christian wedding photographer’s claims that she was forced to photograph same-sex weddings in alleged disregard of her faith.

Emilee Carpenter filed the lawsuit in April and according to NBC News, alleged that New York’s anti-discrimination laws had forced to her to decide between her work and her Christian faith.

US District Court judge Frank Geraci Jr, in a ruling on Monday, said he was not “persuaded” by her claims however and that “The laws are not intended to regulate issues of conscience or belief.”

“Accordingly, the Court concludes that New York has a compelling interest in ensuring that individuals, without regard to sexual orientation, have equal access to publicly available goods and services,” the judge ruled, referring to accommodations in the law.

“As a result, even if the Accommodation clause compels speech or expressive association in a manner that implicates Plaintiff’s free-speech and free-association interests, the provision survives strict scrutiny.”

That was welcomed by LGBT+ campaigners, including the president and CEO of GLAAD, who said the District Court’s ruling showed that “support for marriage equality has never been higher.”

“Non-discrimination laws protect every citizen and send a signal that all are welcome, and that’s good for business,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, in a statement on Thursday.

Ms Carpenter alleged in her lawsuit that, “as the government cannot compel a lesbian baker to create a cake condemning same-sex marriage or an atheist playwright to wax positively about God, New York cannot force Emilee to convey messages she objects to”.

That followed requests to photograph seven same sex couples, which she claimed was in violation of her First and 14th amendment rights.

The ruling against Ms Carpenter was meanwhile described by a conservative Christian group as a decision that “continues down a dangerous path of the government compelling artists to speak messages that violate their religious beliefs,” as the Alliance Defending Freedom said.

Same sex marriage has been enshrined as a right since a US Supreme Court ruling in 2015, in the case Obergefell v. Hodges.

It is possible that Ms Carpenter may appeal.

