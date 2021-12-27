Christmas weekend storm causes 20-car pile-up in Nevada

Six people were injured in the pile-up and taken to nearby hospitals

Sravasti Dasgupta
Monday 27 December 2021 05:35
Comments
<p>Authorities responded to a 20-car pileup in the outskirts of Reno as white-out conditions led to a storm and the closure of key highways </p>

Authorities responded to a 20-car pileup in the outskirts of Reno as white-out conditions led to a storm and the closure of key highways

(Twitter/TMFPD)

Major winter storms and heavy snow closed highways in Northern California and Nevada and caused a white-out on the outskirts of Reno, leading to a 20-car pile up over the weekend.

The Washoe County sheriff’s office said on Sunday that drivers had reported white-out conditions and urged people to stay at home.

“Multiple agencies including WCSO Patrol Deputies are working a 20-car pileup on southbound 395 in Washoe Valley,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

One of the rescue teams, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, said in a statement that conditions were “extreme” in the region and six people had been transported to nearby hospitals from the pile-up. Those who were not injured had been taken to nearby shelters.

Recommended

It added that winds of 50 miles per hour were recorded in the area and that US Route 395 near Lake Tahoe had been closed.

The sheriff’s office added later in the day that US Route 50 had also been closed and authorities would assess it on Monday morning.

The winter storm was reported after Southern California witnessed rainstorms and heavy rain, which snapped power lines and flooded streets over the weekend, reported the Associated Press.

The National Weather Service (Reno) forecast heavy snow from Sunday night to Monday morning. “Snow will become heavy again tonight into Monday morning as the next storm pushes through the region,” it said in a tweet.

“Expect long wait times and winter driving conditions once area roads reopen. Conditions improve by Tuesday,” it added.

About 20 inches of snow was recorded at Homewood on Lake Tahoe’s west shore, 10 inches at the Mount Rose ski resort on the southwest edge of Reno and around a foot was reported at Northstar near Truckee on Friday night, reported The Guardian.

Recommended

NWS Reno also urged people to stay at home and warned people against dangerous driving conditions late on Sunday.

“If you have the luxury of staying home and not having to drive today, take advantage. Currently gusting to 52 mph and a wind chill of 6 degrees at the office. It’s very icy out with dangerous driving conditions. Stay safe!” it said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in