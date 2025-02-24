Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A terminally ill Louisiana man on death row for brutally murdering his six-year-old stepson in 1992 died Saturday of “natural causes,” three weeks before his scheduled execution date.

After Wesley Allen Mercer returned home from school with soiled trousers, Christopher Sepulvado, 81, abused him for two straight days, beating him over the head with a screwdriver handle before submerging the unconscious boy in a bathtub filled with scalding water, according to prosecutors. He suffered third-degree burns over nearly 60 percent of his body, along with multiple head wounds that separated his scalp from his skull.

An autopsy determined his cause of death as heart and lung failure due to his injuries. Sepulvado had been housed at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, the largest maximum-security lockup in the United States and the site of the nation’s longest-running prison rodeo.

Sepulvado, who admitted to hitting Wesley but insisted he had fallen into the water by accident, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death. The oldest of Louisiana’s condemned inmates, Sepulvado would have been the first person executed by the state on March 17 following a 15-year pause. Yvonne Mercer Sepulvado, Wesley’s mom, was convicted of manslaughter, serving 7.5 years of a 21-year sentence. She was released in 2002.

open image in gallery Sepulvado was suffering from, among other things, COPD and had a gangrenous leg amputated last week ( Instagram )

Reached for comment on Monday, Mercer Sepulvado – who still lives in Louisiana but is now going by a new last name – said she was still processing the news of Sepulvado’s passing.

“Give me a little time,” she told The Independent. “I’m not ready to comment yet.”

At the time of his death, Sepulvado was suffering from, among other maladies, COPD and a gangrenous leg, which was amputated last week. His previous execution dates had been delayed due to the state’s inability to procure a supply of sodium thiopental to be used in a lethal injection; he was reportedly going to be put to death with nitrogen gas.

In a statement, attorney Shawn Nolan, a member of Sepulvado’s legal team, called his client’s death a “sad comment” on Louisiana’s decision to bring back the death penalty.

open image in gallery Christopher Sepulvado and spiritual advisor Allison McCrary. He was convicted of murdering his six-year-old stepson in 1992 ( Instagram )

“The idea that the State was planning to strap this tiny, frail, dying old man to a chair and force him to breathe toxic gas into his failing lungs is simply barbaric,” he said. “Such pointless cruelty in scheduling his execution in the face of all this overlooked the hard work Chris did over his decades in prison to confront the harm he had caused, to become a better person, and to devote himself to serving God and helping others. It was my honor to fight for Chris, a man who redeemed himself. May he rest in peace.”

A letter written more than a decade ago and sent to Louisiana officials by a group of religious leaders in support of Sepulvado claimed he had suffered brain damage as a result of childhood beatings, and developed severe mental health issues as an adult.

Sepulvado, who was 69 at the time of the murder, was “deeply remorseful and has turned to God as he struggles to atone for his crimes,” the letter said. “During the twenty years that he has been incarcerated, he has complied [sic] an exemplary record and has consistently spent his time on death row tutoring and ministering to other inmates. He realizes the severity of his crime warrants a life sentence. He wishes for nothing other than this.”

open image in gallery Sepulvado was housed at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola when he died on Saturday ( Getty Images )

Catholic nun Allison McCrary, Sepulvado’s spiritual advisor, deemed him “rehabilitated,” calling him “faithful, prayerful, [and] studious.” However, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill on Sunday decried the years-long delays in executing Sepulvado, who spent three decades on death row.

“Justice should have been delivered long ago for the heinous act of brutally beating then scalding to death a defenseless six-year-old boy,” she said in a statement. “The State failed to deliver it in his lifetime but Christopher Sepulvado now faces ultimate judgment before God in the hereafter.”

In a separate statement, Governor Jeff Landry argued that Sepulvado “was able to live to a ripe old age because of the failure of the justice system.”

“He can no longer escape his judgment day,” Landry said.

Doctors had recommended Sepulvado be placed in hospice care to live out his final days, guidance which Louisiana rejected.