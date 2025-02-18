Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The owner of “Chubby Chicks” restaurant claims that neighbors to her Philadelphia business are unhappy and leaving dead rats on the doorstep in an effort to drive her away.

Shakeira Turner moved her restaurant from Blackwood, New Jersey, to Philadelphia’s Old City district, opening the new location at the beginning of December 2024. The restaurant specializes in brunch, and its former New Jersey branch has an average rating of 2.6 on restaurant review site Yelp!

But Turner, who is also the restaurant’s chef, said she has not had a warm welcome from neighbors in the area.

“We are basically not too welcomed here,” Turner told Fox29. “I thought that we would be, and I thought maybe this would be a good addition to the street.”

Neighbors have complained to Turner’s landlord, and she told the network that one person had commented that her business didn’t belong in the “prestigious” neighborhood. She said that residents have complained about the music being too loud. While the owner admitted to having karaoke, she said they are only open until 3 p.m. and they aren’t playing music until 2 a.m., as has been claimed.

“We are not even here. Even going as far as saying that one of us was on the roof of their building at 2 a.m., just putting in false claims to my landlord, which really stirred up some issues,” she added.

Turned claimed that residents have taken drastic steps to try and drive her away.

“Someone has left a rat three times in front of our building. After us getting them up, cleaning them up, thinking it was a fluke, it was every single day.”

open image in gallery Turner opened the Philadelphia branch in December 2024, but neighbors have not been happy about it, she told local media ( @chefkeira/Instagram )

The businesswoman, who said she built the restaurant with “no banks, no loans, no help,” also claims that neighbors are deliberately leaving bread outside the restaurant to attract mice.

The bathroom has deliberately been flooded multiple times, Turner claimed. There has also been stolen signs and food left at her back door.

"I even had someone tell me to my face, 'How did I get here? Did I use my drug dealer baby daddy money?' So it's hurtful. It's extremely hurtful," Turner told the outlet.

Philadelphia-based content creator Dr. Afia posted a video about Turner’s plight to her 75,000 Instagram followers to drum up support for the restaurant.

“We don’t have nearly enough Black owned businesses in @centercitydistrict but instead of celebrating her arrival, residents have battled over Chubby Chicks’ existence, making it clear that she is not welcome,” Afia said in the video. “Some have gone as far as suggesting that she find another location that would be a ‘better fit.’ Community is always the answer, so I’m requesting IMMEDIATE community support.”

Turner has seen a wave of support since Afia posted the video, with patrons pledging to visit the restaurant.