The cicadas are out in full force in Washington, DC and not even CNN correspondents are safe in the nation’s capital, judging by a viral video doing the rounds online posted by Manu Raju.

The clip shows the journalist prepping for a live piece to camera while out on Capitol Hill, and out of nowhere the cicada lands right on the lapel of his suit jacket, running up the side of neck. For those with entomophobia, it is not recommended viewing.

People on Twitter shared a wide array of reactions, ranging from empathetic and disgusted to amused.

Mr Raju’s fellow CNN colleague Jake Tapper, anchor of Sunday’s State of the Union and The Lead with Jake Tapper used the video to announce, “THE CICADAS ARE HERE.”

Cicadas were expected to arrive this week, following their 17-year hibernation, causing some venues that were majority al fresco to close as the threat of a cloud of the insects threatened trading, despite just reopening after being forced to shut following the coronavirus pandemic.

Another CNN anchor Jim Acosta labelled the clip “brooding”.

“They. Are. Everywhere,” Carrie Cordero, a Legal and Security Analyst for the cable news network said of the huge insects.

Scientists were excited for their arrival but it would seem that not everyone feels that way.

A White House correspondent, DJ Judd posted, “When I tell you I SCREAMED.”

Senior White House correspondent Phil Mattingly couldn’t get enough, writing, “I’ve watched this roughly 4,000 times in the last 2 hours and still haven’t stopped laughing.”

CNN White House Correspondent Kate Bennett wrote: “Hi I’m screaming”

Some really went in on the obvious humour, with NBC News’ Gary Grumbach asking if “somebody made a ‘Cicada News Network’ joke yet?”

“Everyone in DC wants camera time,” quipped CBS News’ Nicole Chen.

Congressional reporter from NBC Julie Tsirkin imagined what the cicada might be saying, with “hello I am Brood X reporting from the Capitol.”

Others compared it to different creepy-crawlies they had come into contact with, as Robbin Simmons, an anchor for WVSN in Miami, said,” I. Would. DIE. It looks too much like the South Florida roaches (thank goodness my run-ins with some of them since I’ve been down here were not recorded).”

Some took joy from the lack of warning the crew gave to Raju, such as The LA Times’ Congressional reporter Sarah D. Wire, who said, “The best part might be that the producers and cameraperson didn’t warn him during the several seconds that the cicadas was climbing his lapel.”

Others, such as political communications professional Eric Conrad, who uses a Simpson’s meme to make his point, with the caption “The videographer filming this.”

WJBF anchor John Hart compared it to a on air wardrobe malfunction, writing, “And I thought it was bad when my directors didn’t tell me my tie wasn’t straight.”