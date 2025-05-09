Cigna denies life-saving operation to man battling stage 4 cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man fighting for his life as he battles stage 4 cancer is asking for donations after his health insurance denied him a life-saving lung transplant.

Deron Wells, 59, is battling advanced lung cancer and his doctors have approved him for a double transplant, a procedure that his loved ones have described as his “only path to survival.” However, Cigna Healthcare, his health insurer, has refused to authorize the transplant and the emergency medical transport needed to get him to the hospital for the operation.

He needs to be transferred to Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital for the operation. Wells was preparing to be moved from UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center on Friday, but Cigna denied coverage for the procedure and the transfer, ABC7 reported.

"I am really sad that my life is in the hands of these decision-makers who seem to make these decisions in such a cold way," Wells told the outlet.

open image in gallery Deron Wells, 59, is fighting for his life — and now he also has to fight his insurer, which has denied to authorize a life-saving operation ( GoFundMe )

The father and husband may not survive without immediate intervention, his family says.

"The last option we have is for us to take him to Northwestern, period. I hope Cigna really understands the seriousness of the situation. We're not just a number. We are talking about his life," Janet Savarimuthu, his wife, told the outlet.

The Independent has reached out to Cigna for comment.

The insurer told ABC7 in a statement: "Our coverage guidelines are grounded in national clinical standards to help ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.”

Cigna has a 21 percent claim denial rate, according to Value Penguin.

The GoFundMe page has garnered $41,000 as of Friday afternoon. The organizer, his friend Scott Kern, is hoping to raise $1.5 million to cover the costs of the procedure, the emergency air transport, post-surgery recovery, and temporary relocation for his family.

"Deron deserves this chance that we're fighting so hard to make sure that he gets," Kern told the outlet.

Wells is pleading for the insurer to change course since he has much more to live for, telling the outlet: "I'm truly hoping that Cigna will change its tune and will have a positive outlook on this because I'm not done yet.”