What began as a night of celebration for University of Cincinnati students ended in chaos Friday evening, when a third-floor balcony suddenly gave way, sending a crowd plunging to the pavement below.

Ten people were injured, one critically, officials told WKRC.

Emergency crews responded to the off-campus home on Stetson Street, just steps from the university’s College of Medicine, shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found the wooden balcony had detached from the building and collapsed.

Officials said students had gathered to celebrate the end of exams.

“They had a big exam today and they were celebrating,” Cincinnati Police Department Capt. Stephen Bowe said.

open image in gallery Students had gathered at the off-campus home to celebrate the end of exams when the balcony collapsed, sending students to the ground ( @SeanMacKinnonTV/X )

Cincinnati fire officials told WKRC that 10 people were transported to area hospitals.

One victim was in critical condition and being treated for a “life-threatening” injury, while five others were listed in serious condition, and four were left with minor injuries.

Officials have not said how many people were on the balcony when it collapsed. The victims have not been identified, but officials said several are students.

Photos and videos from the scene showed the remains of the balcony jutting out from the building, as investigators worked late into the night.

A Cincinnati Enquirer reporter at the scene described several young men sitting on the curb, heads in their hands. Nearby, an American Spirit cigarette carton and empty cans of alcoholic seltzer littered the ground. A leather purse, jacket, and a small pair of brown heeled boots lay beside a broken, bloody plastic chair.

The apartment building, about a half mile from campus, is not affiliated with the university, but many of the residents are students, officials said.

Hamilton County’s Division of Buildings and Inspections has been notified, as has the University of Cincinnati, which is helping students displaced by the collapse.

Cincinnati Fire Chief Frank McKinley told WKRC that the cause of the collapse remains under investigation.