A family of four in Michigan that mysteriously disappeared has been found, police said.

Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, along with their two teenage sons, were last seen on 16 October at a gas station approximately five hours away from their home.

The family reportedly left Suzette Cirigliano’s mother alone in the house when they left. Neighbors found the woman and cared for her while the rest of the family was missing.

The family was ultimately found in Wisconsin, according to Fremont Police.

Fox 17 reports that Mr Cirigliano previously called the Fremont police to ask for protection, claiming he was in possession of important 9/11-related secrets that put his life at risk.

“A little bit after midnight on Sunday morning October 16, two of my officers were dispatched to Tony Cirigiliano asking for help in relation to information he believed to have had regarding the September 11th bombings or terrorist attack,” Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell told Fox 17. “My officers were concerned about everyone’s welfare and spent about an hour talking to everybody and making sure they’re OK, and whether or not Tony was going through some sort of mental issue that would be dangerous.”

When police reached Mr Cirigliano, he shared his belief that he had knowledge of "vital" secrets that made him the target of assassins.

“I need some police protection immediately,” Mr Cirigliano told a 911 operator. “It is of vital national interest. It is related to September 11th, and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth.”

He also told the 911 operator that he knew "this sounds crazy" and understood that they didn’t "have instructions for this."

The 911 operator reportedly asked Mr Cirigliano if he had any weapons. He said he did not and assured the operator that his family was safe.

Approximately 24 hours after that 911 call, the police returned to the Cirigliano home to answer a call about an elderly woman suffering from dementia-like symptoms. That was Suzette’s 77-year-old mother. Police realised during that visit that the family had packed up and left the house — and the woman — behind.