Woman who went to prison for manslaughter was just sworn in as city council member

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who was among the “top three vote-getters” in Maine was sworn in Monday as a city council member. She also served time in prison for manslaughter.

Angela Walker, who is not affiliated with a political party, spoke openly during her campaign about her past and how she believes it can help her better serve and bring a unique perspective to city government.

Walker’s election sparked outrage on conservative social media and concern from some Maine Republicans, such as Bobby Charles, a Republican candidate for governor.

“Councilor Walker was among the top three vote-getters and was sworn in Monday, Nov. 10, along with two others. The Council intends to look ahead and continue addressing critical issues that are affecting Bangor and other cities across the country, such as the housing crisis, the unhoused population and the opioid epidemic,” city spokesperson David Warren said in a statement.

Angela Walker (right) being sworn in ( AP )

Walker was sentenced to 10 years in prison after she and her brother, Benjamin Humphrey, pleaded guilty to the 2002 death of Derek Rogers. The Canadian tourist had allegedly called Walker a derogatory term for Native American women before a fight broke out. He was later found severely beaten and suffocated with sand.

Attempts to reach the family of Rogers were not successful.

Now listed as a peer services coordinator for Bangor Area Recovery Network, which provides addiction recovery services in the Bangor area, Walker ran on issues such as improving social services, supports for unhoused people and public transportation in the city, the Bangor Daily News reported.

She did not return a call from The Associated Press on Monday.

Her profile on the website says she is “a woman in recovery, who enjoys supporting others in their recovery,” with more than a decade of experience in mental health and substance use support.

Susan Faloon, another council member who was sworn in on Monday, said she looks forward to serving with Walker.

“I think it's important that people remember she served her time,” Faloon said. “She has turned her life around, has become a productive member of society, and is giving back and helping others.”