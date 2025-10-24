Coffee beans pooped out by this mammal have better flavor and aromatic compounds: New study
Asian palm civets, small nocturnal fruit-lovers from India to Indonesia, aid forest regeneration by dispersing seeds through their droppings
When it comes to coffee, some beans really do take the long way to your cup.
The world’s most expensive brew, “civet coffee,” owes its unique flavor to an unexpected barista: the Asian palm civet.
This nocturnal, catlike mammal alters the beans’ chemistry during digestion, creating a distinct and enhanced flavor, a study published Thursday in Scientific Reports found.
This process, known as fermentation, alters the beans' fat, protein, and fatty acid content, contributing to the unique taste of beans, which are collected after excretion.
But these beans will cost you hundreds more than even the rapidly rising Starbucks prices. The cost ranges from $600 to $1,300 per pound, which has raised ethical concerns regarding the treatment of civets in coffee production.
The small, nocturnal, catlike fruit-eating mammals are found across southeast Asia, south China and the Indian subcontinent. They play an important ecological role by dispersing seeds through their droppings, helping maintain forest health and regeneration.
Zoologist Ramit Mitra and colleagues collected 68 wild civet fecal samples and uneaten Robusta coffee beans from estates in Kodagu, southern India, as part of their research.
They found that beans consumed by civets had higher fat content and elevated levels of specific fatty acid methyl esters, which are compounds are associated with a creamy, dairy-like flavor, enhancing the coffee's aroma and taste.
The civet-processed beans also contained lower levels of protein and caffeine compared to uneaten beans, which may contribute to a smoother, less bitter flavor profile, the study found.
However, the study's authors warn that these findings are based on unroasted beans, and roasting could further influence the coffee's final flavor.
