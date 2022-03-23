Model who lost both legs from Covid-19 complications finally gets to go home

An aspiring model from Florida who had her legs amputated after being infected with Covid-19 has returned home from hospital in time for her 21st birthday.

Claire Bridges, from St Petersberg, Florida, was admitted to hospital in Tampa on 16 January this year with severe leg pain and coronavirus, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her family.

Though fully vaccinated, she was born with a serious heart condition, leading to grave Covid complications that stopped her heart and eventually forced doctors to amputate both her legs.

But now her father Wayne Bridges has told Newsweek that she had been able to go home and spend her birthday on Saturday with her loved ones.

Mr Bridges said: “She is very happy to be home around family and friends. We had a cookout for her on Saturday, which was her birthday. We're happy to get her out of the hospital life and in her mom's house and more comfortable surroundings.

"It's been mentally, emotionally taxing but we're hopeful now. She is still facing more challenges but we are focused on today having her home."

Ms Bridges is now preparing to receive prosthetic legs, partly funded by 50 Legs, a charity group, and physical therapy and occupational therapy to learn how to use them in everyday life.

As of Tuesday afternoon, her family’s GoFundMe page had raised around $39,000 (£29,600) to cover her medical and recovery expenses, while another page set up by her housemate and colleague at the coffee house where she worked had raised more than $105,000 (£79,530).

In a Facebook post last week, Mr Bridges said: “Two months to the day this all started and Claire, for the first time, sat up by herself! It may not seem like a lot, but for this warrior it's a major victory!

“It looks like our warrior girl is coming home to her mom’s house today for the rehab phase of her journey. Claire Bridges, I am so proud of you and inspired by you. You have overcome more in two months than any of us could imagine in a lifetime. You will be climbing again before you know it.”