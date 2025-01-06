Pregnant California teacher plunges 164 feet to her death after horror fall in Greece

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A California teacher, who was six months pregnant, slipped and tragically fell to her death while on a hiking trip in Greece just before Christmas.

Clara Thomann, 33, a science teacher at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, was trekking near the Preveli Monastery on the Greek Island of Crete about 12 p.m. on December 23 when she plummeted 164 feet down a gorge, according to multiple local media reports.

After her partner, Elliot Finn, called for help at approximately 2 p.m., twenty-one firefighters and 10 firefighting vehicles were dispatched along with additional, specialized crews to rescue the woman in the inaccessible spot.

Rescuers managed to reach Thomann and administered first aid before she was transported to a safe location and picked up by emergency services.

Thomann was rushed to Rethymno Hospital while she was still conscious, according to the Neakriti news agency. Due to the serious injuries sustained, she was later transferred to the Chania General Hospital’s intensive care unit.

open image in gallery Thomann, 33, was six months pregnant when she plummettd 164ft down a gorge ( LinkedIn )

She suffered multiple fractures to her skull, chest and leg. Her unborn child, who Finn said was due to be called Theodoro, also died during the fall, the family confirmed in a statement on Caring Bridge.

Thomann was pronounced dead on December 29.

“The injuries Clara sustained are insurmountable and she was declared brain dead,” her family said.

Thomann’s loved ones respected her wishes as a registered organ donor and her heart, liver, and pancreas have been accepted for donation, the family said in the statement.

Chania General Hospital confirmed to the Greek Reporter that the patient’s organs were donated for transplants in Athens and Heraklion.

Thomann’s family flew out to Crete to remember the teacher’s life.

“We’ve been yowling and sobbing on the phone with friends and family, laughing and ordering the entire menus of restaurants here in Chania, and thinking about all the lessons Clara taught us,” they said.

In a separate post on Caring Bridge, her partner Finn said: “We’ve been celebrating Clari, hiking to beaches and collecting shells, rocks, and more memories. Thanks so much for all the love and support.”

open image in gallery Clara Thomann was trekking near the Preveli Monastery on the Greek Island of Crete when she slipped and feel last month ( Getty Images )

Thomann’s remains were transported to Athens on New Year’s Day and cremated on January 3, her family said.

They added tha Thomann’s ashes will be spread throughout Greece and Turkey at sites she wished to visit with Finn.

Messages have been pouring in from loved ones and the local community, remembering the mark she left on her students.

“Clara was so supportive of our bilingual students, and I just loved working with her. She will be dearly missed,” one person, who appears to be a colleague at her school, wrote in memoriam.

“Ms. Thomann was one of my daughters favorite teacher [sic] at D.P. We are so very sorry for your losses,” a parent of one of her student’s wrote.

“We send you our thoughts and prayers. Clara was an amazing, fun, beautiful person. She tutored our son all the way through Covid remote learning,” a third person added.

The Dos Pueblos High School thanked those in the local community for their thoughts as they come to terms with Thomann’s loss.