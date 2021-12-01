Jacqueline Avant, the wife of legendary music industry boss Clarence Avant, has been shot dead during a robbery attempt in the couple’s home in Beverley Hills, Los Angeles, according to reports.

TMZ and multiple other outlets reported on Wednesday that Mrs Avant, 81, was killed when multiple shots were fired during a home invasion in the small hours of that morning.

Mrs Avant was known as a philanthropist in the city, leading a support group for the South Central Commuity Child Care Center and serving on the board of an international student faculty at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Mr Avant, 90, dubbed “the godfather of black music”, is a longtime artist manager and record producer famous for his role in fostering numerous black musicians. He and Mrs Avant had been married since 1967.

The couple’s daughter Nicole, 53, is married to Netflix co-chief-executive Ted Sarandos and helped produce a Netflix documentary about her father called The Black Godfather.

The Beverly Hills Police Department said: “At 2:23 AM, [we] received a phone call regarding a shooting that had just occurred on the 1100 block of Maytor Place.

“Police units arrived and discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. The suspect(s) were no longer on the scene.

“Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the victim did not survive.

“The City of Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Police Department extends our deepest sympathies to the victim’s families.”

This story is developing and will be updated.