Music business legend Clarence Avant’s wife Jacqueline Avant ‘shot dead in home invasion’

Io Dodds
San Francisco
Wednesday 01 December 2021 17:28
Comments
(Independent)

Jacqueline Avant, the wife of legendary music industry boss Clarence Avant, has been shot dead during a robbery attempt in the couple’s home in Beverley Hills, Los Angeles, according to reports.

TMZ and multiple other outlets reported on Wednesday that Mrs Avant, 81, was killed when multiple shots were fired during a home invasion in the small hours of that morning.

Mrs Avant was known as a philanthropist in the city, leading a support group for the South Central Commuity Child Care Center and serving on the board of an international student faculty at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Mr Avant, 90, dubbed “the godfather of black music”, is a longtime artist manager and record producer famous for his role in fostering numerous black musicians. He and Mrs Avant had been married since 1967.

The couple’s daughter Nicole, 53, is married to Netflix co-chief-executive Ted Sarandos and helped produce a Netflix documentary about her father called The Black Godfather.

Recommended

The Beverly Hills Police Department said: “At 2:23 AM, [we] received a phone call regarding a shooting that had just occurred on the 1100 block of Maytor Place.

“Police units arrived and discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. The suspect(s) were no longer on the scene.

“Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the victim did not survive.

“The City of Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Police Department extends our deepest sympathies to the victim’s families.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in