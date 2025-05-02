Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The driver of a private boat that hit a passenger ferry in Florida has denied fleeing the scene after the collision left one dead and 10 injured.

An attorney for Jeff Knight issued a lengthy statement following the tragic incident in Clearwater on Sunday night. There were 45 people on board the 40ft ferry when Knight’s 37ftboat with six passengers plowed into the stern at around 8.40 p.m. local time. Jose Castro, 41, of Palm Harbor, Florida, was killed, and at least six other passengers were taken to hospital.

Separately, Knight has stepped down from his role with outdoor music locale Jannus Live “out of respect for the victims”, according to a statement from the venue.

open image in gallery Law enforcement investigate the wreckage of a Clearwater Ferry after a boat crashed into it ( AP )

After Sunday’s crash, Clearwater Police Department said in a statement on X that “the boat that struck the ferry fled the scene”. Knight’s attorney disputes this, and no charges have been brought over the fatal collision.

“Immediately after the accident, Mr Knight directed a passenger on his vessel to call 911, and that passenger remained on the line with the 911 operator for nearly twelve minutes,” attorney J. Kevin Hayslett wrote. “Mr Knight tied his vessel to the ferry in order to stabilize it and render aid. He used his boat to maneuver the ferry closer to shore so that first responders would have easier access to passengers.

“Only after Clearwater Police Officers were in the water and ambulances had arrived did Mr Knight leave in order to prevent his boat from sinking with an infant on board.

open image in gallery Clearwater Police Department chief Eric Gandy said that Knight’s boat ‘overrode nearly three-quarters of the ferry’ ( AP )

“Several witnesses aboard Mr. Knight’s vessel indicated that the frantic mother... pleaded for immediate transport following the crash because she was concerned that her 8-week-old child may have suffered injuries.

“Given the circumstances, including vessel draft, water depth, and the compromised condition of Mr Knight’s boat, he prudently determined that returning to dock as quickly as possible was the best course of action.”

In the video footage of the crash, released by the Clearwater Police Department, Knight’s boat is seen hitting the stern of the passenger ferry.

open image in gallery An investigation led by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now trying to establish what went wrong ( Tampa Bay Times )

In a press conference Monday, Clearwater Police Department chief Eric Gandy said the boat “overrode nearly three-quarters of the ferry” and was tracked down 3.5 miles away from the site of the crash underneath the Clearwater Memorial Causeway.

An investigation into the crash by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is ongoing.