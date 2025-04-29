Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Footage captured the moment a boat slammed into a passenger ferry in Florida, killing one person and injuring 10 others.

There were 45 people on board the 40-foot passenger ferry Sunday night when a 37-foot private vessel, with six passengers on board, plowed into the stern at around 8.40 p.m. local time. Jose Castro, 41, of Palm Harbor, Florida, has now been named by police as the passenger who died in the crash.

Police have also released video taken from a live webcam at Coachman Park along the waterfront, which shows the private boat heading straight toward the ferry while it travels eastbound in the channel. The video captures the boat striking the ferry from behind and landing across the majority of the vessel's stern.

open image in gallery Officials said the boat slammed into the ferry and managed to overide nearly three-quarters of the 40-foot passenger vessel ( AP )

“Mayday, mayday, mayday! There’s been a boat collision. The Clearwater ferry, underneath the Clearwater Memorial Causeway. The Clearwater ferry is adrift,” a caller was heard stating to the U.S. Coast Guard in a newly released audio clip. Passengers on board the ferry had been returning from Clearwater Beach, where the Sugar Sand Festival was being held.

Clearwater Police Department chief Eric Gandy said at a press conference Monday evening that the boat “overrode nearly three-quarters of the ferry” during the collision.

"Even before the first responders arrived on the scene, we knew we were dealing with a major situation,” Gandy said. “Our 911 call takers could hear what they described as horrific screaming in the background."

Pictures of the wreckage following the incident revealed the extent of the damage.

open image in gallery Many good samaritans leaped into action to support emergency workers ( Tampa Bay Times )

“Both boats were fully entangled, and a large amount of damage resulted to the ferry boat as a result,” Major Evan Laskowski of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission explained.

With emergency workers arriving on the scene, EMS chief for Clearwater Fire Rescue Tony Tedesco said the ‘mass casualty incident’ became hard to manage because of the sheer number of casualties.

“We had great good samaritans who were bringing people in,” he said. “So you could imagine being on scene with only a few personnel, and being inundated with probably 30-40 people at a time coming towards that basin, all on different boats... and us having to sift through that. It was definitely a challenge.”

Ten people sustained injuries in the crash, six of whom were listed as trauma alerts, and two were airlifted to hospital. BayCare Health System said all but one had since been treated and released.

open image in gallery Rescue workers gathered at the Seminole Boat ramp north of where a boat crashed into the ferry, causing multiple injuries near the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge ( AP )

Chief Gandy praised the “life-saving efforts” of a ferry crew member who played a pivotal role in helping those on board the vessel.

The boat fled the scene after the crash, but Pinellas County Sheriff's Office officials tracked it down roughly three and a half miles south of the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge, where the collision occurred.

The boat’s driver is co-operating with the investigation being led by the U.S. Coast Guard and the FFWCC, authorities said. He voluntarily submitted to a breathalyzer test, police added, but no alcohol was found.

The officials offered their condolences to the family of Castro and said that more information would follow the investigation.