Clearwater Ferry victims take legal action to refute boat owners claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several victims injured in the Clearwater Ferry crash in Florida have hired a lawyer as they dispute some of the claims regarding the crash.

On April 27, a 37-foot private vessel, with six passengers on board, plowed into the stern of the 40-foot passenger ferry carrying 45 people back from the Sugar Sand Festival, Florida authorities said. One passenger —Jose Castro, 41, of Palm Harbor, Florida — died in the crash, and 10 more were injured.

It was declared a “mass casualty event” by officials at the scene. An investigation is still underway.

The driver of the 37-foot boat, Jeffrey Knight, 62, has vehemently denied responsibility in several letters filed by his attorney to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. He also stood down from his role at a local music venue “out of respect for the victims.”

However, in the days after the crash, the Clearwater Police Department released a video capturing the moment Knight’s boat slammed into the ferry from behind, landing across the majority of the vessel's stern.

open image in gallery One man died and 10 were injured when a private boat plowed into the passenger ferry on April 25 ( Tampa Bay Times )

Knight has not been charged, and investigators are now trying to determine whether he remained at the scene long enough to avoid an on-water hit-and-run charge, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

His lawyer, J. Kevin Hayslett, insists his client remained at the scene and tried to assist passengers after the collision.

He also said two days after the crash, “that in the moments before the collision, the captain and many passengers were distracted by dolphins in the area, diminishing navigational awareness.”

Injury law firm Morgan & Morgan wrote a statement on behalf of the several ferry victims who hired them to investigate: “All Floridians know that operating a boat on the open water comes with the crucial responsibility to ensure the safety of all those around you. What should have been a routine trip home from the beach turned into a grisly nightmare last week, and Morgan & Morgan has been retained by several victims to investigate the collision.”

“We plan to uncover any negligence that may have contributed to this crash and are exploring every possible avenue to achieve justice for the passengers hurt in this incident.”

open image in gallery The driver of the 37-foot boat, Jeffrey Knight, 62, has vehemently denied responsibility despite video showing him crashing into the ferry. ( Tampa Bay Times )

Marcos Pacheco and Brenda Alvarez, who was just shy of being eight months pregnant, were traveling with their 3-year-old daughter when they were injured in the crash.

“You can say that we were distracted by dolphins, but you couldn’t see our ferry?” Pacheco told the Bay Times.

“It’s almost insulting the blame is being put on us — the passengers — when we were the ones who were hit, we were the ones who were hurt. There was somebody who died on the ferry because of this accident, and there’s no apologies, just blame being thrown at us,” he added.

Florida authorities said that Knight voluntarily submitted to a breathalyzer test and no alcohol was detected in his system. He did not submit to a blood test.

Tampa attorney Stephen Barnes, who is representing six more ferry victims, also detailed the case, as WFLA reported.

“It’s not just who did or didn’t have lights on,” he said.

“My understanding is that Mr. Knight’s vessel was overtaking the ferry, and there’s a very specific rule of the road that says if you’re overtaking another vessel, you have to give right of away. He had responsibilities irrespective of whose lights were or weren’t on.”

Three of Knight’s passengers have also written sworn letters to investigators, claiming the channel was “really dark” and the crash came “out of nowhere.”