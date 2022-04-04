Cars stuck on Washington DC highway amid climate protest

Eight people have been arrested, reports say

<p>Cars backed-up for hundreds of meters amid a demonstration </p>

(Twitter/DalaShwe)

Climate protesters reportedly blocked the northbound lane of the Interstate 395 in Washington DC, bringing the morning commute briefly to a standstill.

Protesters from an unnamed climate change organisation were seen holding a banner reading: “Declare an emergency”, and sat down in front of traffic.

Video circulating on social media appeared to show cars backed-up for hundreds of meters not far from the US capital on Monday morning, with sirens heard in the background.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) told Newsweek that the demonstration lasted under an hour and was declared over. It was thought the department responded to the protest.

The Washington Post reported eight arrests among demonstrators, who were calling on US President Joe Biden to declare a national emergency on the climate.

It comes amid the publication of a damming report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which warned on Monday that current pledges to stop global temperature rises were unlikely to limit warming to  1.5 C.

The Independent has approached the police department for further comment.

