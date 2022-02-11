Hillary Clinton mocked Donald Trump over the trove of official documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago as well as claims he flushed documents down his White House toilets as she started selling a “But her emails” hat to supporters.

The former Democratic nominee took to Instagram to poke fun at the former president and promote the $30 hat being sold by her PAC.

(Instagram/hillaryclinton)

The phrase is often used by Democrats over the media coverage of the former first lady’s email scandal during the 2016 presidential race against Mr Trump.

“Just in time for Galentine’s Day, and the news that Trump was flushing documents down White House toilets…” she wrote in the caption to an old picture of her wearing the new hat, referencing a made-up holiday from the comedy series Parks and Recreation.

The hats, which are being sold on the “Onward Together” website are made in the US and union embroidered.

And they are clearly proving a hit as the website states that “due to high demand” they will not ship for “6-8 weeks.”

Mr Trump’s handling of White House documents has come under close scrutiny after possible classified material was recovered from his Mar-a-Lago club last month.

The incident has been reported to the Department of Justice by the National Archives and Records Administration, although it is unknown if any investigation has been launched.

Meanwhile, Maggie Haberman, a reporter for The New York Times, will claim in her upcoming book on the Trump administration, that White House staff would find toilets clogged with printed paper.

“As I was reporting out this book, I learned that staff in White House residence would periodically find the toilet clogged,” Haberman said on CNN.

“The engineer would have to come and fix it. And what the engineer would find would be wads of clumped up wet, printed paper – meaning it was not toilet paper.

“It was either notes or some other piece of paper that they believe he had thrown down the toilet.”

Mr Trump has denied the claim.