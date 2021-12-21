CNBC TV host Jim Cramer shows his positive Covid-19 tests on air

CNBC host Jim Cramer showed his positive Covid-19 tests to viewers live on air, revealing he contracted the virus at an event last week.

“I got three of a kind,” he said on Monday’s episode of Squawk on the Street, holding up three Covid-19 tests to the camera.

“I have Covid. I came down with Covid on Thursday night.

“I tested in the morning I didn’t have Covid. I tested in the evening I had Covid.”

The TV host told viewers that he was hosting the show from his home where he is isolating.

Mr Cramer said “I know exactly how I got it”, revealing he contracted the virus from someone at an event whose PCR test later came back positive.

“I got it that night from someone who was tested that day,” he said.

“The problem is it works so fast. You can’t stop it,” adding that it spreads “so fast” that you can be “feeling great but can still give it to people”.

So far, he said he only has a mild case of the virus after being triple-jabbed – receiving both does of the Moderna vaccine and a Moderna booster.

He said he has been exercising and working as usual just from his home.

“I woke up Friday, felt pretty good,” he said.

“I woke up Saturday, worked out hard. Woke up yesterday, man my hardest workout in ages. Got up at 4 o’clock as usual today.”

He showed the tests up again, saying “but this keeps me from joining you”.

He added that his wife is feeling worse than he is and that she had received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot, followed by the Moderna booster.

Mr Cramer credited both of their mild cases to being triple-vaccinated and urged other people to get the vaccine to protect themselves from serious infection.

“If you’d like to lessen the chance of getting very sick, I think you should get vaccinated,” he said.

“There’s never a cold I’ve had that was as weak as this. Ever.”

He added: “I feel terrible those who’ve been sick; of course for the families of people who’ve lost someone. But I do have, I believe, Omicron.

“And because I’ve been fortunate enough to be vaccinated, it has not really impacted me.”

Earlier on Monday, Moderna announced that a booster shot of its vaccine increases antibodies against the Omicron variant by 37-fold.

The Omicron variant is rapidly spreading across the US, accounting for 73 per cent of all new cases in the country.

In New York City, which was once the virus epicentre of the world, the rolling weekly case average has surged by almost 100 per cent in the last four weeks alone.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation about measures to tackle the new variant on Tuesday afternoon.

However, he is not expected to implement lockdowns or new restrictions but instead urge more Americans to get vaccinated.