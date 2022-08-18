CNN host Brian Stelter to leave network as media show ‘Reliable sources’ is cancelled

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



CNN host Brian Stelter will leave the network and the media show Reliable Sources, which he has hosted since 2013, has been cancelled.

NPR first reported both developments on Thursday (18 August), citing Stelter.

“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” Stelter told NPR.

A CNN spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that Reliable Sources will end on Sunday 21 August, and that “as a result Brian Stelter will leave the company.”

“We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors,” the spokesperson added in a statement.

Stelter was a media reporter at The New York Times before joining CNN as chief media correspondent and host of Reliable Sources in 2013.

Reliable Sources, a media analysis show, has aired for three decades on CNN, having begun in 1992.

“Stelter came to CNN from The New York Times as the nation’s top media reporter. He departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster,” Amy Entelis, EVP of Talent and Content Development of CNN Worldwide, said in a statement. “We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”

In March this year, Stelter marked the show’s 30th anniversary during a special broadcast.

“Not much lasts on TV for three decades, but Reliable is now the longest-running program in the history of CNN without any interruptions,” he said on that occasion. “... RS has been reliable on CNN’s schedule because media issues are universal, and they’re always evolving.”