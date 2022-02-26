CNN to name Chris Licht next president to take over from Jeff Zucker
Mr Licht created MSNBC’s Morning Joe and successfully revamped The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
CNN will appoint Chris Licht as the cable TV network’s new president, according to reports.
Mr Licht, executive producer of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, will be officially named as Jeff Zucker’s replacement next week, CNN and other media outlets reported.
Mr Zucker was abruptly oustered earlier this month after he was revealed to have been in an undeclared relationship with his second-in-command, Allison Gollust.
His firing came as part of an investigation into former primetime anchor Chris Cuomo giving advice to his brother Andrew during the former New York Governor’s sexual harassment scandal.
Ms Gollust later resigned from CNN after it emerged she had discussed interview topics with Andrew Cuomo prior to his appearances on the network.
Mr Licht, who has worked as a producer in television news for more than 20 years, created MSNBC’s Morning Joe and worked on CBS This Morning before joining the Late Show as show runner and executive producer in 2016.
He is expected to take over after Discovery completes it merger with CNN parent WarnerMedia sometime this spring, according to CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies